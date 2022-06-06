Harris Road in Abbotsford closed in both directions following motor vehicle incident

Abbotsford Police said there is no estimated time of re-opening for Harris Road between Highway 11 and Riverside Road. File photo.

Harris Road in Abbotsford is closed in both directions between Highway 11 and Riverside Road following a motor vehicle incident.

Police are on scene after a vehicle made contact with a train crossing, according to a social media post from the Abbotsford Police Department, but there are no injuries.

The post said there is no estimated time of re-opening.

abbotsfordTraffic