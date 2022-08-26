pup

Happy International Dog Day: Kamloops police pooch gets her man

2-year-old Neeka earned an extra treat

It was only fitting that Kamloops RCMP dog Neeka earned herself a reward on Aug. 26, International Dog Day.

Officers were called to the 2000-block of Crescent Drive around 8.a.m. for a report of a suspicious man in the area. They were able to identify him as 26-year-old Dylan Clifton who was found to have a warrant for his arrest for failing to comply with a court order.

Clifton ran from the cops on foot, prompting a call for backup and Police Dog Services.

The two-year-old German Shepherd tracked the man to an area off of Highland Drive, where he was hiding in a bush. He was taken into custodt without a struggle.

The four-legged cop’s work did not go unrecognized.

“We will make sure that Neeka gets an extra treat to celebrate her arrest and International Dog Day, but there is no better treat for a police dog than catching a bad guy,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

READ MORE: BC SPCA caring for 99 budgies found in West Kelowna home

READ MORE: VIDEO: Raptors fly at Vernon nature centre

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeDogsKamloopsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Moms Stop the Harm plan overdose awareness events for Abbotsford and Mission
Next story
Homicide investigators release sketch of suspect in deadly taxicab shooting

Just Posted

Film crew cars and helicopters were parked across from Harrison Resort Golf Course as part of the filming of “Hourglass” in the Harrison Lake area. (Adam Louis/Observer)
“Godzilla” series filming in Harrison Lake area

Moms Stop the Harm tied purple ribbons along Robson Street in Vancouver on Tuesday Aug. 16 to memorialize the 10,000 people who have died of toxic drugs in B.C. since a public health emergency was declared in 2016. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media file)
Moms Stop the Harm plan overdose awareness events for Abbotsford and Mission

International Dog Day is today (Aug. 26) and the Abbotsford News wants you to enter their contest. (File photo)
Celebrate International Dog Day by entering our contest

A BCEHS re-enactment of paramedics attending an overdose. (BCHES)
Overdose awareness memorial walk and ceremony planned for Abbotsford

Pop-up banner image