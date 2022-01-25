Hammer wielded during alleged Chilliwack road rage incident

Chilliwack RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man following an alleged road rage incident.
It happened on Wednesday, Jan. 19 around 8:20 a.m. in Sardis.
The driver of a white pickup truck hauling a trailer on McGuire Road had pulled onto the shoulder to secure the load. As the driver pulled back onto the road, a collision nearly occurred with a passing grey Toyota Yaris.
Both vehicles travelled westbound along McGuire Road, turned onto Chilliwack River Road, and then onto Stevenson Road.
When they got to a four-way stop at School Lane, the driver of the Yaris who was allegedly holding a hammer, approached the pickup truck driver in a threatening manner.
A photo was snapped of the Yaris driver at the scene and Chilliwack RCMP are now hoping someone can identify the man.
Police describe him as a Caucasian male with black hair, 170 cm (5’7”) tall, and weighing 90 kg (198 pounds).
They are also looking for witnesses and/or dashcam footage from people travelling in the area of Prest Road through McGuire Road to Stevenson and School Lane on Jan. 19 between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.
“Fortunately no one was injured in the incident,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “RCMP remind vehicle operators that the roadways are not the place to express anger. Take a moment, pull to the side of the road, and pause before acting out while driving.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). The file number is 2022-2244.
