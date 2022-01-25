Hammer wielded during alleged Chilliwack road rage incident

Chilliwack RCMP looking to identify man in photo taken during incident on Stevenson Road

Chilliwack RCMP are hoping someone can identify this man who allegedly threatened another driver with a hammer during a road rage incident. (RCMP handout)

Chilliwack RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man following an alleged road rage incident.

It happened on Wednesday, Jan. 19 around 8:20 a.m. in Sardis.

The driver of a white pickup truck hauling a trailer on McGuire Road had pulled onto the shoulder to secure the load. As the driver pulled back onto the road, a collision nearly occurred with a passing grey Toyota Yaris.

Both vehicles travelled westbound along McGuire Road, turned onto Chilliwack River Road, and then onto Stevenson Road.

When they got to a four-way stop at School Lane, the driver of the Yaris who was allegedly holding a hammer, approached the pickup truck driver in a threatening manner.

A photo was snapped of the Yaris driver at the scene and Chilliwack RCMP are now hoping someone can identify the man.

Police describe him as a Caucasian male with black hair, 170 cm (5’7”) tall, and weighing 90 kg (198 pounds).

They are also looking for witnesses and/or dashcam footage from people travelling in the area of Prest Road through McGuire Road to Stevenson and School Lane on Jan. 19 between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

“Fortunately no one was injured in the incident,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “RCMP remind vehicle operators that the roadways are not the place to express anger. Take a moment, pull to the side of the road, and pause before acting out while driving.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). The file number is 2022-2244.

RELATED: Charges laid in alleged Chilliwack road rage incident from June 2021

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMProad rage