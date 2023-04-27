VIDEO: Gusty winds, downed power line sparks wildfire west of Williams Lake

A tree falling on a power line in the community of Riske Creek sparked a wildfire and quick response from residents in the area this week.

The incident happened along Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, April 26, while the area was under a special weather statement due to strong, gusty winds.

Traffic was temporarily impacted, with the highway closed for about two hours, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday morning, the BC Wildfire Service reports the fire covered about 50 hectares and is considered being held.

This same area was hit hard by the 2017 wildfires, something which residents noted on social media following the incident.

Hanceville rancher Juri Agapow was driving home when he saw the fire.

He said individuals from the Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Department helped and Chilco Ranch showed up with a semi-water truck.

Agapow praised the owners of Chilcotin Lodge for getting pumps and tanks ready.

“I couldn’t get home as the fire was getting bad by the dump so I went to Chilcotin Lodge and helped out.”

When the highway reopened at 7:45 p.m., fire crews and the Chilco tanker were still on site fighting hot spots.

