Guilty plea entered for incident in which man was held down on train track in Abbotsford

An incident on Oct. 4, 2022 on the rail line at Gladys and Essendene avenues resulted in an Abbotsford man being charged. Edward Mackenzie has now pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. (Google Street View)

An Abbotsford man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in relation to a 2022 incident in which he held a man down on a train track as a rail car approached.

Edward Mackenzie, 47, recently entered the plea in Abbotsford provincial court. A second charge of attempted murder is expected to be stayed at sentencing.

Mackenzie is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2 for a pre-sentence report, which includes a psychological assessment.

The incident occurred Oct. 4 just before 11 p.m. on the rail line in the area of Gladys and Essendene avenues.

Police reported at the time that the operator of the rail car – used for rail maintenance – had to use his emergency brakes to stop, narrowly missing the victim. Police said the victim “although shaken was not injured.”

The suspect had run away, but officers quickly located him. Police said he was “non-complaint” during his arrest.

Mackenzie was subsequently charged and has been in custody since his arrest.

According to the provincial court database, Mackenzie has several prior convictions, dating back to 1997, for assault and breaching his conditions, as well as for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, theft, fleeing from police, driving while suspended, mischief, robbery, resisting a peace officer, break-and-enter and assaulting a peace officer.



