An incident on Oct. 4, 2022 on the rail line at Gladys and Essendene avenues resulted in an Abbotsford man being charged. Edward Mackenzie has now pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. (Google Street View)

An incident on Oct. 4, 2022 on the rail line at Gladys and Essendene avenues resulted in an Abbotsford man being charged. Edward Mackenzie has now pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. (Google Street View)

Guilty plea entered for incident in which man was held down on train track in Abbotsford

Victim was not injured in incident at Gladys and Essendene on Oct. 4

An Abbotsford man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in relation to a 2022 incident in which he held a man down on a train track as a rail car approached.

Edward Mackenzie, 47, recently entered the plea in Abbotsford provincial court. A second charge of attempted murder is expected to be stayed at sentencing.

Mackenzie is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2 for a pre-sentence report, which includes a psychological assessment.

The incident occurred Oct. 4 just before 11 p.m. on the rail line in the area of Gladys and Essendene avenues.

RELATED: Attempted-murder charge laid after man was held down on train track in Abbotsford

Police reported at the time that the operator of the rail car – used for rail maintenance – had to use his emergency brakes to stop, narrowly missing the victim. Police said the victim “although shaken was not injured.”

The suspect had run away, but officers quickly located him. Police said he was “non-complaint” during his arrest.

Mackenzie was subsequently charged and has been in custody since his arrest.

According to the provincial court database, Mackenzie has several prior convictions, dating back to 1997, for assault and breaching his conditions, as well as for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, theft, fleeing from police, driving while suspended, mischief, robbery, resisting a peace officer, break-and-enter and assaulting a peace officer.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCops and CourtsCrimePolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Air quality advisory cancelled for Metro Van and Fraser Valley
Next story
Flood warning for part of northwest B.C., other rivers rising as heat grips province

Just Posted

Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph von Woerden was flying over Abbotsford on May 22, 2023 when he spotted his question in a field along the Fraser River. (Ralph von Woerden photo)
VIDEO: Helicopter pilot shares video of a marriage proposal cut into Abbotsford hay field

A man is arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening a bailiff on Tuesday afternoon (May 23) at an Abbotsford apartment building. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Emergency response team called in after tenant allegedly assaults and threatens bailiff in Abbotsford

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)
Police investigate after inmate assaulted at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

BC United leader Kevin Falcon (left) shares a laugh with Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman on May 17 in Abbotsford during a tour of the community. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Official opposition leader stops in Abbotsford to discuss social issues with MLA Bruce Banman