BC Wildfire Ground Crews (BC Wildfire Service)

Ground crews cannot access most ‘aggressive’ area of Nohomin Creek wildfire

The blaze grew 500 ha yesterday

The northwest corner of the Nohomin Creek wildfire has grown by around 500 hectares over the last day.

The fire is now expected to be 3,700ha in size.

As of the morning of Aug. 3, it is suspected to be human-caused and remains under investigation.

The growth is all contained in upslope regions within the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park and is moving west away from any communities. In this area, the fire is burning on steep cliffs, and rocky terrain that ground crews cannot access.

Further growth is expected today, in the far northwest area of the wildfire.

Increased winds are forecast which may cause aggressive fire behaviour, potentially resulting in highly-visible smoke from surrounding communities.

There are 65 firefighters and ten helicopters working to manage the wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service ground crews are working through the hot and dry conditions to dig trenches, lay hose and put out hot spots. They have to take frequent breaks to manage heat exhaustion.

The Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park is closed due to the blaze.

There are evacuation alerts in place for the the Lytton First Nation and the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

