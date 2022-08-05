Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Government bans import of handguns

Canada plans to ban the import of handguns into the country without the approval of Parliament

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Canada plans to ban the import of handguns into the country without the approval of Parliament, using a regulatory measure that comes into effect in two weeks.

The Canadian Press

