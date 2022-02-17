Abbotsford Police are on scene at Gordie and Colleen Howe middle school Thursday morning due to a threat relating to the school. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Gordie and Colleen Howe middle school evacuated due to unspecified threat

Heavy police presence, ambulance and fire department on scene as precautions

Gordie and Colleen Howe middle school was put on lockdown at about 8:35 a.m. Thursday, and WJ Mouat secondary is in shelter in place.

There is a heavy police presence, but no information is available yet on what the threat is.

CG Howe has been evacuated and students are converging on the school field, and will be moved to nearby locations at Mouat and Matsqui Recreation Centre.

Abbotsford School District tweeted out the message, as did the Abbotsford Police Department.

“Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle is currently in lockdown,” the district tweeted. “WJ Mouat Secondary is in shelter in place. Heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. Students and staff are safe. School families will be updated once we know more information.”

There are a dozen police units on scene, including K9 officers.

More information to come.

