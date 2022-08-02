GoFundMe started for family of Abbotsford murder victim Kamaljit Sandhu

Sandhu, 45, was killed in assault at home on July 28; leaves behind two children

Kamaljit Sandhu of Abbotsford was killed on July 28. Her husband, Inderjit Sandhu, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money to assist the family of an Abbotsford murder victim.

The fundraising page in memory of Kamljit Sandhu, 45, indicates that she worked over the last year at the Sevenoaks branch of RBC.

“One of our expert front-line advisors, she led with care and empathy with all of our clients and patiently worked with the staff, helping to teach and mentor individuals,” the page states.

“She was funny, sweet and went out of her way to make you feel good about yourself and what was going on in your world. Her passing is a tragedy.”

Sandhu died on scene last Thursday (July 28) after police were called to an assault in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Eastview Street, a quiet residential neighbourhood south of Terry Fox Avenue in central Abbotsford.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced the following day that Sandhu’s husband Inderjit – with whom she had two children, ages 16 and 21 – had been charged with first-degree murder in relation to her death.

Inderjit currently remains in custody, awaiting his next court date Aug. 19 in Abbotsford.

The GoFundMe page can be found at gofundme.com by searching “Kamaljit Sandhu.”

