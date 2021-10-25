GoFundMe created to cover fines for Hope restaurant closed by authorities

Fundraiser has already collected $5,000, mainly from anonymous donors

A fundraiser has been launched to help the owners of Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope pay fines issued from various government bodies.

The GoFundMe is just called Support Rolly’s Restaurant, and has a fundraising goal of $50,000.

As of Monday afternoon, there were just over 60 donors and nearly $5,000 raised. Many of the donors are listed as anonymous.

Rolly’s Restaurant has been ordered to close by way of court injunction, issued last Thursday by a BC Supreme Court judge. The restaurant had previously been ordered to close by Fraser Health, but that order was ignored.

The injunction was based on the defiance of the first closure order. But it all started when the owners refused to follow a mandate asking customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

“This is taking a stand for all Canadian Citizen’s freedom,” the GoFundMe account states in part. “It is in support of the kind family who own Rolly’s Restaurant to stay open after having their business license suspended for 6-months by the District of Hope. No business deserves to suffer as a result of Government tyranny.”

It states that funds will be used to “pay any government imposed fines in order that they may stay open and for legal fees to assist the owners in having their business license suspension overturned.”

READ MORE: Rolly’s Restaurant ordered to remain closed over COVID non-compliance: B.C. court

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@hopestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

HopeNewsvaccines