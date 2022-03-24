Chad Colivas was fatally shot in Abbotsford on March 21, 2022.

GoFundMe campaign started for family of Abbotsford man fatally shot

Money raised will go towards funeral expenses for Chad Colivas

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money towards funeral expenses for a man who was fatally shot Monday, March 21 in Abbotsford.

Chad Colivas was killed at about 9:50 p.m. in the lower level of his parents’ home in the 3500 block of Latimer Street in east Abbotsford.

Police have said that his death is not believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. No one has yet been arrested, and no further details have been provided.

The GoFundMe page was started Wednesday (March 23) on behalf of Colivas’s family and states that he “made an impact on everyone around him during his 41 years of life.”

“Those who knew him would describe him as the nicest guy around – Chad was someone we could always rely on,” the page states.

It states the funds will be used to help alleviate financial hardship during an “incredibly hard chapter in their lives.”

The campaign can be found by searching “Funeral Expenses for Chad Colivas” at gofundme.com.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information or with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area between 9:30 and 11 p.m. on March 21 is asked to call the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

