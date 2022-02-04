Goats on the lam on Chilliwack road

Motorists brake for trip of goats on Chilliwack River Road

Folks travelling along Chilliwack River Road were braking for a group of goats on Friday.

At least nine goats were seen on the road near Stevenson Road on the morning of Feb. 4.

Paige Herback shared a photo on Facebook group Chilliwack Beware Crime and Safety around 10:20 a.m., advising people to “drive with caution.”

The collective noun for a group of goats is a trip.

By 11 a.m., it was not known if the trip of goats had been claimed by their owner.

