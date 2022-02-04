Goats on the lam on Chilliwack road

Folks travelling along Chilliwack River Road were braking for a group of goats on Friday.
At least nine goats were seen on the road near Stevenson Road on the morning of Feb. 4.
Paige Herback shared a photo on Facebook group Chilliwack Beware Crime and Safety around 10:20 a.m., advising people to “drive with caution.”
The collective noun for a group of goats is a trip.
By 11 a.m., it was not known if the trip of goats had been claimed by their owner.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.