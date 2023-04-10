The flag of Antigua and Barbuda (pxfuel photo)

The flag of Antigua and Barbuda (pxfuel photo)

Global Affairs says a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda

Fall reported, man found about 30 metres from the Devil’s Bridge rock formation

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda.

Willikies Police Station, a local police force, has confirmed with The Canadian Press that the man, who they say was in his late 60s, drowned Saturday after falling from the Devil’s Bridge rock formation.

The Caribbean nation’s armed forces says in a statement that the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force coast guard received a 911 call shortly before 7 a.m. local time stating a tourist had fallen over the landmark.

They say another call was received shortly after reporting that the man had been found with a cut on his forehead and was unresponsive.

The defence force says a search was conducted and the man was found about 30 metres from the bridge and was taken to a doctor at the coast guard’s base, where he was pronounced dead.

Global Affairs says they are in contact with local authorities to learn more about the death and can provide no further information due to privacy concerns.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Roughly 40,000 customers remain without power after deadly Quebec ice storm
Next story
Green Shirt Day hopes to inspire 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Just Posted

The City of Mission declared a state of emergency for its Benbow neighbourhood in 2021 during the atmospheric river event that flooded portions of the Hatzic Prairie. A recovery table has been formed by invested parties to address the issues that led to the flooding. /Bob Friesen Photo
‘Who will foot the bill?’: Bureaucracy a hurdle for Hatzic’s decades-long flood problem

The CBC Bearcats women’s basketball team have signed Abbotsford’s Jazzi Ashton and Chilliwack’s Paitra Hall for the fall. (Instagram photo)
CBC Bearcats sign Abbotsford’s Jazzi Ashton and Chilliwack’s Paitra Hall

A symmetrical look at a double rainbow that appeared against dramatic skies at sunset in Abbotsford on April 13. (Lindsay Dawn/Submitted)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford’s skies a kaleidoscope of colours with double rainbow at sunset

The Walk for Down Syndrome Awareness will be held April 29 at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford, to raise funds and awareness for the Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News file)
Walk for Down syndrome awareness around the corner in Abbotsford