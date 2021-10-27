Giant M&M stolen from Mission candy shop, recovered thanks to vigilant neighbours

Left: An image of a man hauling the giant M&M down 1st Avenue. A Mission RCMP officer standing over the M&M after finding it in an nearby apartment. Facebook photos.

A giant M&M store display was stolen from the front of a candy shop in Mission, then recovered thanks to help from vigilant neighbours.

In late afternoon, Oct. 26, Sean Barry, owner of The Candy Shack, said he got a call from his 1st Avenue neighbour, Keagan Moses, owner of Dr Fix it Computers.

“He says to me, ‘Do you have your yellow M&M?’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Barry said. “For years it’s been there and we’ve never had an issue with it. I take it in and out everyday.”

Barry said that the M&M displays are collectible, and worth up to $1,000.

Moses said he spotted a man carrying the giant M&M in an alleyway behind 1st Avenue, and recognized the candy figure from Barry’s shop.

By the time he made the call and confirmed it was stolen, the man had already entered a nearby apartment building.

Barry phoned the Mission RCMP and waited outside the apartment building with Moses. While they waited, a woman came up to them and said she had filmed a man hauling the M&M down 1st Avenue.

When police officers arrived, the video was shown to the police and landlord, who checked the building’s camera. They identified the tenant and got access to the unit.

The M&M was found in a bed, underneath the blanket, but the man was gone.

“We can’t even put a display outside without somebody stealing the damn thing,” Barry said. “I’m gonna put it back out, but I’m going to put a chain and lock on it, unfortunately.”

This is not the first time the storefront neighbours have helped each other when it comes to theft. In 2016, Barry tackled a suspected thief who bolted from Moses’ store.

“We run to help each other,” Moses said. “That’s how we always do it.”

Mission RCMP said that Barry was not interested in pursuing criminal charges, so the file has been closed.

