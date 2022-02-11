Ghost kitchen concept expands to Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf and Country Club

Meal Ticket Brands will feature brand that will be available for order through food delivery apps

Meal Ticket Brands has announced they are expanding to Abbotsford and will be based at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club. (Facebook photo)

Meal Ticket Brands is expanding its ghost kitchen concept to Abbotsford and has announced a partnership with Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf and Country Club.

The new arrangement will allow them to move into new delivery zones in Abbotsford.

Meal Ticket Brands can be ordered through third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats, Skip The Dishes, and DoorDash. Orders will be available through the location at Ledgeview daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Brands available at the Abbotsford location include: Hana Poke, Obey Poke, Sweet Tooth Desserts, Wingin It, Bird N’ Hand, Frsh Frys, Gravy Boat, The Sandwich Club, Stak’d Sandwiches, Happy Maracon, Bun + Burger and WTF Burger & Fries.

The company was originally founded and launched by The Joseph Richard Group (JRG), who now operate the food and beverage space at Ledgeview.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf and Country Club announces partnership with Joseph Richard Group

Launched in 2019, Meal Ticket Brands boasts a portfolio of more than 100 virtual restaurants, many of them based out of JRG locations.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with the team at Ledgeview and showcasing the Meal Ticket offerings to even more customers within the City of Abbotsford,” stated Ryan Moreno, CEO and co-founder of the Meal Ticket Brands, “We’ve grown a lot since we first launched in 2019 and I look forward to sharing some our favourite meals with the community here.”

For more information, visit mealticketbrands.ca.

abbotsfordFood