Drivers in Newfoundland are paying the most for gasoline this week, followed by drivers in British Columbia. Dreamstime | TNS

Gasoline prices at Canadian pumps hit highest national average ever

Crude oil at US$90 a barrel

There is more pain at the pumps for Canadian drivers this week as gasoline prices climb to new record highs.

Fuel price tracking website GasBuddy.com says the national average retail fuel price hit 151.3 cents per litre Friday morning.

That’s the highest average price on record, according to the website, which has data as far back as 2008.

The biggest factor behind the gains is the price of crude oil, which is at an eight-year high. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate price topped US$92 per barrel on Friday.

Drivers in Newfoundland are paying the most for gasoline this week, followed by drivers in British Columbia.

The lowest prices for gasoline can be found in Saskatchewan, followed by Alberta.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Price spike makes gas on B.C.’s South Coast most expensive in Canada

Gas pricesoil and gas

Previous story
Ottawa police deploy ‘surge’ in response to ongoing protest
Next story
Lower Mainland dog found safe after disappearing from property last week

Just Posted

Goats on Chilliwack River Road. (Paige Herback/ Facebook)
Goats on the lam on Chilliwack road

The Stockton Heat blew the top of the Abbotsford Centre on Thursday (Feb. 3) with a 7-3 win over the Abbotsford Canucks. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Heat return to Abbotsford with 7-3 win over Canucks

The Abbotsford Rock and Gem Show takes place this Friday to Sunday (Feb. 4-6) at Matsqui Community Hall.
Abbotsford Rock and Gem Show returns to Matsqui Hall

Lock's Pharmacy open with boarded up window after building saw deliberately set fire in early hours of Feb. 3, 2022. Chilliwack resident Dorothy Verbeek surveys the damage on Feb. 4, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress
UPDATE: Chilliwack saw early-morning arson fire downtown in Lock’s building