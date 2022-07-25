Funding for adult literacy in Abbotsford will support Archway program

MLA Pam Alexis says adult literacy program will help people build skills to succeed

People in Abbotsford will have more opportunities to improve their literacy, math skills, and digital skills thanks to increased funding for Community Adult Literacy Programs.

Provincial funding was announced this week for programs in 128 communities, including Abbotsford.

“We live in a world that is built for people with reading, writing and digital literacy skills, making community literacy programs more important than ever,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “I’m glad to see funding for adult literacy programs across the province, including for Archway Community Services Access2English program in Abbotsford to help make sure that we aren’t leaving anyone behind.”

Archway Community Services in Abbotsford is receiving funding for their Community Adult Literacy Program, “Access2English.” The government press release did not list the amounts being given to each group.

This community-based program is offered by trained volunteers and focus on basic literacy, numeracy, life skills and employment preparation, and can be a starting point towards high school completion, further education or training.

The program is open to those over 18 years of age who live in Abbotsford, and is free. There is tutoring support and formal classes, which are open to work permit holders, naturalized citizens and refugee claimants.

In their press release, the province said they are investing $3.4 million annually for Community Adult Literacy Programs, “as part of our commitment to giving people the skills and opportunities they need to succeed.”

To learn more about Access2English, click here or call 604-768-6277.

