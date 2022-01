The Central Fraser Valley Transit System is offering free New Year’s Eve service in Abbotsford and Mission. (Screengrab from BC Transit video)

BC Transit and the Central Fraser Valley Transit System are offering free service on New Year’s Eve to ensure people can get around safely.

The service for Abbotsford and Mission is free starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m.

On Saturday, Jan. 1, the system will follow the service normally scheduled for Sundays.

Regular service resumes on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley for more information.

RELATED: Virtual celebration marks opening of new transit depot in Abbotsford

BC TransitTransit