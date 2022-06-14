Free Pride Month concert coming up in Pitt Meadows

The band Queer as Funk will be playing a Pride Month concert in Pitt Meadows on June 16. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows will be hosting a Pride Month concert next week.

The band Queer as Funk will play at Spirit Square on June 16 at 7 p.m. in a unique event put on by the city and the students from Pitt Meadows Secondary School’s Prism Club.

“We’re really lucky to get them,” said Diane Chamberlain, the city director of parks recreation and culture, noting the high-profile band plays big events and venues – like a July 30 date at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.

She said the band was interested in playing at Pitt Meadows, because it was the first pride event of its kind.

Alison Gorman, the band’s manager and trumpet player, talked a bit about her own youth, and wanting to be there for the Prism kids from Pitt Meadows secondary.

“It’s great to play in the big cities, and it’s exciting for us, but when we play small towns it’s very impactful,” said Gorman. “Representation is important.

“We’re stoked for Pitt Meadows.”

The manager said the band does a lot of cover tunes, busting out Motown, funk, Amy Winehouse, Arena Franklin and more “very dance-able music.”

The Prism club got Spirit Square ready for Pride Month with some recent decorating.

The concert will free, and everybody is welcome. The Pitt Meadows Lions Club will serve hot dogs by donation, and there will be food trucks on site as well.

“We hope this concert will be the first of many annual Pride events in Pitt Meadows,” said Chamberlain. “We heard loud and clear from our community about their desire for more visibility for marginalized groups, and it has been heart-warming to see our community’s support for this event.”

“The city is very excited to celebrate our LGBTQ2IA+ community during Pride month,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “This year, council made it a priority to develop more annual inclusivity initiatives, and we are proud to host this concert as one of the many ways to recognize and support diverse identities, histories, and cultures in Pitt Meadows.”

June is International Pride Month, to honour and celebrate LGTBQ communities.

READ ALSO: Indigenous leaders seek RCMP response after marchers hit by truck in Mission