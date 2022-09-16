Freddy Latham seeking third term on Abbotsford board of education

Freddy Latham is hoping to get a third term on the Abbotsford board of education. (Abbotsford News file)

Freddy Latham is seeking a third term as an Abbotsford school trustee in the Oct. 15 election.

As a former educator in Abbotsford, she says she has a long standing relationship with the school district in a press release announcing her candidacy.

Latham has been an arts advocate for 40-plus years and is the founding director of Abbotsford Children’s Theatre (ACT).

She is a recipient of both the Order of Abbotsford (2008) and the Queens Diamond Jubilee medal (2012). She continues as the ACT artistic director and currently serves as a director on the Reach Gallery Museum board.

“Parents and stakeholders are an integral part of our work as trustees,” she said. “These partnerships in the educational process support students and help them thrive in school. They are advocates for students and engaging with them is important to our success as a school district.”

She adds that “our students remain at the centre of our curriculum work and with the support of administrators, teachers and support staff our district excels provincially.”

Some of Latham’s work as a trustee has been in supporting literacy through Literacy Matters and on the Indigenous Education Committee. Along with her colleagues, she attends Audit Committee, Education Committee and Facilities and Finance Committee and says the information shared is integral to understanding how the district works.

“Our most important roles are Strategic Planning, financial responsibilities and support of our progressive workforce,” she says. “District staff are commended for their due diligence in their planning that assist us in achieving student success. Gratitude goes out to our collective workforce who went above and beyond throughout COVID and the flooding on Sumas Prairie.”

She said she would like to be re-elected to continue that work, and that she is proud to be a part of a progressive district.

“There is always more to do to make our district the world class and innovative system that is our goal,” she says. “We must be proactive to adopt inclusion and diversity practices, so we can achieve greater equity for all in our school system.”

There are 13 candidates vying for seven seats on the Abbotsford board of education.

