Fraserway RV and East to West announce $125M partnership

Thomas Lang, national sales manager at Fraserway RV, and Lisa Liegel Rees, president of East to West RV, announced the two companies’ partnership on Friday (Sept. 9) in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

An award-winning U.S.-based manufacturer announced in Abbotsford on Friday (Sept. 9) a national partnership with Canadian RV dealer Fraserway RV.

The deal introduces the East to West RV product line to Canada and represents approximately $125 million over the next decade. It is one of the most significant deals in Canadian RV history.

East to West is based in Elkhart, Indiana, and a press release states they are known for “building high-quality RVs that are amenity-packed and rugged enough to meet the demands of the Canadian outdoors.”

RELATED: Abbotsford business makes $200,000 commitment to Fraser Valley health care

Company president Lisa Liegel Rees, daughter of the company founder, was on hand at Fraserway RV in Abbotsford for the announcement.

“We are very excited to be moving into Canada and we believe our RVs are an excellent fit for the northern climate,” she said.

“It’s also no secret that Canadians embrace the outdoors, whether that involves experiencing the spectacular parks and campgrounds or off-grid camping, and we know residents from Nova Scotia to British Columbia will love East to West.”

Thomas Lang, national sales manager at Fraserway RV, said the company is proud to become the national dealer for East to West.

“This is a highly anticipated brand extension that we know will be very well received from coast to coast. Canadians are experienced campers, and East to West offers highly focused floorplans that make sense for all families,” he said.

With units now rolling into Fraserway’s dealerships across the country, the demand for these RVs is already surging, the press release states.

Visit Fraserway.com or EastToWestRV.com.

BusinessOutdoors and Recreation