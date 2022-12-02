The Fraser Valley Toy Drive returns on Saturday, Dec. 10. (Submitted)

The Fraser Valley Toy Drive returns on Saturday, Dec. 10. (Submitted)

Fraser Valley Toy Drive returns to Abbotsford

Second annual event set to occur on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 360 Fabrication

The Fraser Valley Toy Drive is back.

The second annual event, presented by 360 Fabrication and the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, returns on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants are asked to drop off their unwrapped donations at 360 Fabrication, which is located at 31450 Peardonville Rd.

Organizers stated that they will accept all donations, but are focusing more on older children this year. They suggest items like hairdryers, gift cards, make-up and other items that older children can use.

They added that last year’s inaugural toy drive was a big success and they hope to repeat the efforts for this year.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Toy Drive in Abbotsford supports Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

abbotsfordBreaking NewsChristmas

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford’s Harj Hadani creates shapewear success story

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s Harj Hadani has created a fitness empire with her @skinnyroti brand. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Harj Hadani creates shapewear success story

,,,
Fraser Valley Toy Drive returns to Abbotsford

Bradley Bender
One of B.C.’s most-wanted car thieves sentenced for crimes in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Surrey

Dasi Menakadasi (not the subject of this article) celebrates by smoking recreational cannabis, in Vancouver on Oct. 17, 2018 on the one-year anniversary of legalization. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file/Darryl Dyck)
Chilliwack man ordered to stop smoking cannabis from his strata property patio