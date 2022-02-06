Image courtesy of Fraser Valley Symphony.

Fraser Valley Symphony seeking new musicians ahead of 38th season

Trumpet, trombone, bassoon, tuba, string players wanted

The Fraser Valley Symphony is looking to add new musicians to the roster ahead of their 38th season.

Interested musicians must be available every Monday evening for rehearsals in Abbotsford, and should have a Grade 8 RCMT level of proficiency on their instrument or higher.

The orchestra is looking for trumpet, trombone, bassoon, tuba and string players.

“The Fraser Valley Symphony is celebrating its 38th season and is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley region,” says a press release.

“Performing alongside world-class instrumental and vocal soloists, the symphony provides a forum for auditioned musicians to present a variety of orchestral music for the enjoyment of audiences in the Fraser Valley.”

Musicians wanting to join should email the symphony’s music director, Lindsay Mellor, at lindsaymellor@gmail.com.

