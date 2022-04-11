Fraser Valley musicians take the stage next month for Ukraine Benefit Concert

Outdoor concert in support of Hungry For Life International’s war relief efforts in Ukraine

The Ukraine Benefit Concert is May 6 at Greendale Acres. (Ukraine Benefit Concert)

A handful of local musicians will be hitting the outdoor stage for a Ukraine Benefit Concert on May 6 in support of Hungry for Life.

Fraser Valley artists on the bill include Joshua Hyslop, Ryan McAllister, The Restless Willing, The Crescent Sky, and Amberly Martz.

The outdoor concert at Greendale Acres, formerly Chilliwack Corn Maze, is in partnership with Hungry For Life International, to benefit their war relief efforts in Ukraine.

“We are excited for you to join a fun and entertaining evening, with a lineup of incredibly talented local artists,” according to event organizers.

There will be warm beverages and s’mores available, and food can be pre-ordered. But it is an alcohol-free event.

Hungry For Life International, an aid organization active in 14 countries, will be the recipient of concert proceeds. The organization has boots on the ground in Ukraine in the form of Chilliwack couple, Chad and Mary Martz and the HFL team. They have been feeding thousands, housing refugees, taking care of orphans, and helping anyone who knocks on their door.

Benefit concert tickets are $50 per person, or $500 to reserve a fire pit for up to 10 people.

Those who reserve a $500 firepit, $250 of it will be issued as a tax receipt to the person who purchased it.

Also, any donation over $50 will get a tax receipt.

Donations being accepted for Hungry for Life and donations raised so far total $3,506.

Purchase online tickets, for Ukraine Benefit Concert, Friday, May 6, 7 p.m., at Greendale Acres, 41905 Yale Rd W., Chilliwack.

RELATED: MP Strahl lauds ‘lifesaving’ work being done in Ukraine

RELATED: Mary Martz flew to Ukraine in 2014 on mission of mercy

Something to add to this story, or a story tip? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackUkraine