Fraser Valley forecast: Warmer temperatures but mostly rain next week

Thursday, April 26, is the nicest day at 15 C and a mix of sun and cloud

Next week will be mostly rainy in the Fraser Valley, but Spring temperatures have set in, according to Environment Canada’s seven-day weather forecast.

Today, April 17, any showers will clear around noon, and temperatures will reach a high of 14 C. More clouds will roll in at night with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C.

Winds will sweep in from the northeast at 20 kilometres an hour at around midnight, according to Monday’s forecast, and stay through the day, accompanied by periods of rain. It’s expected to be the coldest day of the week, with highs of 8 C, and lows of 4 C at night.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers, and highs of 11 C during the day. By night the rain will cease, and temperatures will fall to lows of 4 C.

Wednesday is expected to have a mix of sun, showers and clouds. There’s a 30 per cent of showers during the day, with a high of 15 C. Rain is expected at night, with a low of 6 C.

Thursday’s forecast, which has the best weather of the week, calls for a mix of sun and cloud, and highs of 15 C. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers at night, and a low 5 C.

Friday’s predicted to be cloudy, with a high of 16 C. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers during the night, and a low of 6 C.

Saturday’s forecast predicts more cloudy weather during the day, with a high of 14 C.

