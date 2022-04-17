Winds will sweep in from the northeast at 20 kilometres an hour around midnight on Monday, and stay through the day. File photo

Winds will sweep in from the northeast at 20 kilometres an hour around midnight on Monday, and stay through the day. File photo

Fraser Valley forecast: Warmer temperatures but mostly rain next week

Thursday, April 26, is the nicest day at 15 C and a mix of sun and cloud

Next week will be mostly rainy in the Fraser Valley, but Spring temperatures have set in, according to Environment Canada’s seven-day weather forecast.

Today, April 17, any showers will clear around noon, and temperatures will reach a high of 14 C. More clouds will roll in at night with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C.

Winds will sweep in from the northeast at 20 kilometres an hour at around midnight, according to Monday’s forecast, and stay through the day, accompanied by periods of rain. It’s expected to be the coldest day of the week, with highs of 8 C, and lows of 4 C at night.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers, and highs of 11 C during the day. By night the rain will cease, and temperatures will fall to lows of 4 C.

Wednesday is expected to have a mix of sun, showers and clouds. There’s a 30 per cent of showers during the day, with a high of 15 C. Rain is expected at night, with a low of 6 C.

Thursday’s forecast, which has the best weather of the week, calls for a mix of sun and cloud, and highs of 15 C. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers at night, and a low 5 C.

Friday’s predicted to be cloudy, with a high of 16 C. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers during the night, and a low of 6 C.

Saturday’s forecast predicts more cloudy weather during the day, with a high of 14 C.

Environment Canada weatherFraser Valley

Previous story
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Saturday night crash in Abbotsford

Just Posted

John Redekop of Abbotsford is releasing his latest book, Mennonite in Motion. Two book launches take place on Saturday, April 23.
Abbotsford author John Redekop releases new book, Mennonite in Motion

Winds will sweep in from the northeast at 20 kilometres an hour around midnight on Monday, and stay through the day. File photo
Fraser Valley forecast: Warmer temperatures but mostly rain next week

Abbotsford Police (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Saturday night crash in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Canucks goalie Michael DiPietro stood tall in a crucial 3-1 win for the team over the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday (April 16). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
DiPietro dominates, Abbotsford Canucks win sixth straight and take sole possession of fourth