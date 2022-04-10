(File photo)

Fraser Valley forecast: Sunshine and showers next week, chance of thunderstorm tonight

Monday expected to be mainly sunny, with a high of 13 C

The Fraser Valley is expected to see alternating days of either sunshine or showers, according to Environment Canada’s seven-day weather forecast.

Today (April 10), has a mix of sun and cloud, a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C at night. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers, and a risk of thunderstorms, starting late afternoon and continuing through the night.

Monday’s forecast is mostly sunny, with a high of 13 C, but it’s expected to get increasingly cloudy as the day wears on. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers at night, with a low of 4 C.

The 60 per cent chance of showers continues on Tuesday, with temperatures staying around 9 C. The showers are expected to cease by night, and temperatures to drop to 1 C.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 11 C. The night is expected to be cloudy, with a low of 2 C.

Thursday is supposed to have showers throughout the day, and a high of 11 C. A 60 per cent of showers is expected at night, with a low of 2 C.

There is a 60 per cent of showers throughout the day and night on Friday, with highs of 12 C during the day, and lows of 2 C at night.

The sun is expected to return by Saturday, with highs of 14 C.

