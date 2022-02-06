Fraser Valley forecast: Sunny for most of next week

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 15 degrees by next weekend. (File photo)

Sunshine is coming to the Fraser Valley next week, according to Environment Canada’s seven day weather forecast. Temperatures will reach a high of 15 degrees Celsius by next weekend.

Today, Feb. 6, will be mainly sunny with a high of nine degrees. Fog patches are hanging around low lying areas this morning and will return around midnight. The night will bring a few showers around midnight and a low of zero degrees.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers Monday morning, mainly cloudy conditions during the day and winds of 20 to 40 kilometres an hour gusting in from the south. The day will have a high of nine degrees and the night will have a low of two degrees with cloudy conditions.

Tuesday will be the only completely overcast day, with a high of eight degrees during the day and a low of three at night.

Those clouds will clear for the next three days.

Wednesday through Friday will be sunny with clear skies day and night. By Friday, temperatures will reach a high of 15 degrees during the day and a low of three degrees at night.

Saturday, Feb. 12, will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 degrees.

