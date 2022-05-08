Fraser Valley forecast: Rainy conditions to continue all of next week

Environment Canada forecasts rain or showers for the next seven days. (Pixabay)

The wet Spring conditions continue. Every day next week is forecasted to have rain or showers, according to Environment Canada’s seven-day weather forecast.

Today (May 8) has a 70 per cent chance of showers and highs of 14 C. The chance of showers will fall to 30 per cent later in the afternoon, before going up to 60 per cent at night, with lows of 6 C.

Monday has a 60 per cent chance of showers, with winds gusting in from the southwest at 20 kilometres an hour, and highs of 12 C. By night, the chance of showers fall to 40 per cent, with lows of 7 C.

Tuesday had a 40 per cent chance of showers with highs of 14 C. The night is expected to be cloudy with lows of 7 C.

Periods of rain are forecasted all day Wednesday, with highs of 14 C in the day and lows of 7 C at night.

Thursday’s forecast is all rain, with highs of 12 C during the day and lows of 6 C at night.

Friday has a 60 per cent chance of showers day and night, with highs of 15 C during the day and lows of 7 C at night.

Saturday has a 60 per cent chance of showers, with highs of 17 C.

