Fraser Valley forecast: Rain, showers for most of week, a bit of sun by weekend

The Fraser Valley will see mostly rain and showers next week, but a bit of sun may arrive by the weekend, according to Environment Canada’s seven-day weather forecast.

Sunday, Jan. 16, will be a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon, but overcast conditions will take over by evening. The day will have a high of six degrees Celsius and a low of two degrees during the night.

Monday, Jan. 17, will be cloudy with rain starting in the morning and lasting through the night. The day will see a high of five degrees and a low of four by night.

Tuesday, Jan. 18, will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and a high of seven degrees. The chance of showers drops to 40 per cent by night, with a low of plus four degrees.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, will have showers during the day with a high of plus seven degrees. The showers turn to rainfall by night, with a low of plus five degrees.

Thursday, Jan. 20, will be rainy with a high of seven degrees. By night, there is a 60 per cent chance of showers, with a low of plus four degrees.

Friday, Jan. 21, will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high of plus eight degrees. The night will be cloudy, with a low of plus three degrees.

Saturday, Jan. 22, will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus nine degrees.

