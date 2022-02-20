Fraser Valley forecast: Next week mostly sunny, but cold

Next week will be mostly sunny in the Fraser Valley, but there is a chance of snow on Monday and Tuesday, according to Environment Canada’s seven-day-weather forecast.

Tonight (Feb. 20), has a 60 per cent chance of showers and zero-degree temperatures.

The chance of showers falls to 40 per cent Monday morning, which may turn to flurries, and wind progressing from 20 to 60 kilometres an hour. The day is expected to have a high of plus three degrees and a low of minus six degrees at night.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures staying just above freezing temperatures in the high zeros. It could be windy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, both day and night, and temperatures may drop to minus eight degrees at night.

Wednesday’s forecast is all sunshine, but temperatures will only reach highs of plus one degrees, before clouds roll over at night and temperatures fall to minus two degrees.

Thursday is again supposed to be sunny, but stay chilly, with highs of plus five during the day. The night is expected to be clear and cold, with lows of minus four degrees.

Friday is expected to have a mix of sun and cloud and highs of eight degrees, before clouds set in at night and temperatures drop to minus three degrees.

Saturday will likely have the same mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a high of plus 10 degrees.

Environment Canada weatherFraser Valley