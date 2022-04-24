Fraser Valley forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds for most of next week

Today is the warmest day of the year so far in the Fraser Valley. The sunshine will hang around with clouds for most of next week, according to Environment Canada’s seven day weather forecast.

Temperatures may reach up to 19 C Sunday, April 24, though winds gusting in from the southwest at 20 to 40 kilometres an hour will cool off the heat. Rains are expected to come by evening, and winds will become light as temperatures drop to 9 C.

Monday’s forecast calls for a risk of hail in the morning, accompanied by showers that end in the late afternoon, and winds of 20 kilometres an hour. The day has highs of 13 C during the day, and lows of 6 C during a cloudy night,

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers day and night on Tuesday, with highs of 11 C and lows of 5 C at night.

Wednesday’s expected to have a mix of sun and cloud during the day with a high of 13 C, and a partially cloudy night with lows of 4 C.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a high of 14 C during the day and a low of plus 4 C for a partially cloudy night.

Friday is expected to have a mix of sun and cloud with highs of 16 C, before it drops to 5 C at night.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with highs of 17 C.

