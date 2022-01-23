Fraser Valley forecast: Mix of sun and clouds for most of week, rain arrives by weekend

Valley will see a bit of sunshine from Monday to Thursday

Thursday, Jan. 27, will see the last bit of sun before rains starts on Friday. (Courtesy Photo / Denise Carroll)

The Fraser Valley will see a mix of sun and clouds for most of next week, with rains expected to arrive by the weekend, according to Environment Canada’s seven day weather forecast.

This morning, Jan .23, saw a thick layer of fog coat the region with winds of 15 kilometres an hour, leaving temperatures feeling like minus four degrees Celsius. There will be a high of plus seven degrees today, but the night will be partly cloudy with more fog rolling in and a low of minus one degrees.

Monday, Jan. 24, will see a mix of sun and clouds, with an early morning fog patch dissipating later on in the day. There will be a high of plus six degrees and a low of minus two degrees at night.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, will bring more sun and clouds, with a high of plus six degrees during the day and minus one degrees at night.

Wednesday, Jan. 26, will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high of plus eight degrees, and a low of zero during the night.

Thursday, Jan. 27, will see the last bit of sun, with a high of plus seven degrees and a low of plus one degrees by night.

Friday, Jan. 28, will be overcast, with a high of plus eight degrees during the day, and a low of plus one by night with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Saturday, Jan. 29 will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers during the day, and a high of plus seven degrees.

