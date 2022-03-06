Fraser Valley Forecast: Late Winter mix of sun, snow and rain next week

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and clear, but cold

Next week’s late-Winter weather will have a little bit of sunshine, showers, rain and snow, according to Environment Canada’s seven-day weather forecast.

Today, (Sunday, March 6) will be mainly sunny and the warmest it is all week, with temperatures staying at around 13 degrees, before dropping to two degrees at night as clouds roll in.

An overcast Monday will have a 30 per cent chance of showers during the day, and a 70 per cent chance of showers by night, with temperatures ranging between nine and five degrees.

Tuesday will have a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of eight degrees during the day. The night will be clear but cold, as temperatures dip to minus two degrees.

Wednesday will be clear and sunny, but cold. Temperatures will only reach six degrees during the day, before falling to minus four degrees overnight.

Thursday is expected to be sunny and clear again with highs of seven degrees, but there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries at night as temperatures hang around zero degrees.

Friday has a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers during the day, and a 60 per cent chance of showers at night, with highs of eight degrees.

On Saturday, periods of rain are expected.

Environment Canada weatherFraser Valley