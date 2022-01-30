Fraser Valley forecast: Bit of sun to start the week, followed by mix of rain and snow

Mix of rain and snow expected through most of the week, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

There will be a bit of sun to start the week, followed by wet weather bringing a mix of rain and snow, according to Environment Canada’s seven-day-weather forecast.

Today, Jan. 30, will see heavy rains with 50 to 70 millimetres expected to fall by the night’s end. There are southeast winds gusting anywhere from 20 to 40 kilometres an hour. Temperatures will dip to a low of plus two degrees Celsius by night.

Monday, Jan. 31, will have a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and a high of plus seven degrees. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers by night, with a low of plus two.

Tuesday, Feb. 1, will have a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high of plus four degrees. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low of minus three.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, will have flurries of rain and snow during the day and throughout the night. The day will have a high of plus two degrees and the night will have a low of plus two.

Thursday, Feb. 3, will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of plus four degrees. The night will have a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries, and a low of zero.

Friday, Feb. 4, will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of six degrees. By night there is a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries, and a low of plus one degrees.

Saturday, Feb. 5, will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and a high of plus seven degrees.

Environment Canada weatherFraser Valley