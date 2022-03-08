Fraser Valley-based Envision Financial donates $25,000 to Ukraine relief efforts

Donation goes to Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to help those on ground

First West Credit Union and its local divisions have donated $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. (File photo)

Fraser Valley-based First West Credit Union is lending a helping hand to Ukrainian relief efforts.

FWCU and its local divisions Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial have announced they have made a $25,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

According to a press release, the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal will address immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including those who are displaced.

FWCU is also temporarily waiving transfer fees for persons sending financial support to Ukraine.

“Canada is home to more than 1.3 million Ukrainian-Canadian residents—these are our neighbours, family and friends— many of whom are impacted by these events and need our support right now,” stated Launi Skinner, CEO at First West Credit Union. “As a member-owned financial cooperative, supporting our communities is at the core of who we are whether that means our town, our province or our global community, we will always be there to help during times of need.”

This donation is happening in conjunction with the relief efforts of credit unions across Canada in partnership with the Canadian Credit Union Association and Central1.

Canadians wishing to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

DonationFraser ValleyUkraine