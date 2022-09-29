Fraser Health opens vaccination booster clinics across the region

Omicron bivalent boosters available in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Hope, Agassiz and elsewhere

Fraser Health opened several vaccination clinics, including this one in Chilliwack seen here on Sept. 26, 2022, where residents can receive a COVID-19 booster dose this fall, including the Omicron (bivalent) booster. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Vaccinations clinics across the Fraser Health region are now providing COVID-19 booster doses, including the Omicron (bivalent) booster.

Everyone aged 18 and older is eligible to receive the Moderna Omicron (bivalent) vaccine six months after completing their primary series or last booster dose and will be notified when they can book their appointment.

Fraser Health clinics are providing COVID-19 boosters in communities including: Abbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey North, Surrey South, and there will be additional clinic days in Hope, Agassiz and Boston Bar.

The Moderna Spikevax Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine targets both the original COVID-19 virus from 2019 and the Omicron BA.1 variant. Health Canada approved it for use as a booster dose on September 1, 2022. It is safe and effective.

Twelve to 17-year-olds and five to 11-year-olds will continue to receive the original formulation of the vaccines, according to Fraser Health.

Everyone five years and older is eligible for a COVID-19 booster six months after completing their primary series or last booster dose.

Most pharmacies in several communities are also booking times to get the booster.

For a full listing of our current clinics and public health units offering COVID-19 immunizations and boosters, along with hours of operation, please visit: fraserhealth.ca/vax.

