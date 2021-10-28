Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Fraser Health declares COVID outbreak at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

One resident has tested positive

Another outbreak has been declared at Tabor home in Abbotsford, after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health declared the outbreak on Oct. 27, after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Another outbreak was also declared at Rideau Retirement Residence in Burnaby, where three residents tested positive.

The site, owned and operated by Tabor Village, had one of B.C.’s largest COVID outbreaks in long-term care at the end of 2020, with 156 cases (93 residents and 63 staff) and 26 deaths.

RELATED: Tabor Home in Abbotsford releases video in memory of lives lost to COVID-19

Fraser Health has worked to implement enhanced control measures, and are working at the site to identify possible exposures while taking steps to protect all staff, residents and families.

Staff and resident movement in affected areas has been restricted, as well as social visits (essential visits can continue); cleaning and infection control measures are being enhanced; all families are being notified; and staff and residents are being tested twice a day.

“Fraser Health has also deployed care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks,” says an Oct. 27 Fraser Health press release.

“Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and support strategies around additional personnel if needed.”

Mission

