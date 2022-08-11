Foundry needs $800 to help make summer memories for Fraser Valley youth

The Foundry is hoping to get youth in their Early Psychosis Intervention program doing some fun activities over the rest of the summer, including kayaking. (Jessica Peters/Black Press)

With the dog days of summer behind us and the start of school ahead, young people are making the best of every day.

The staff at the Foundry works with youth in Hope, Chilliwack, Mission and Abbotsford who have early psychosis. They are hoping to give them some summer fun and memories that will also help their progress.

The Early Psychosis Intervention (EPI) program at the Foundry provides clinical services and education for individuals with early psychosis, and their families. The goal of the program is to recognize the signs and symptoms of psychosis early so that effective treatment can be started as soon as possible.

This summer they want to get the youth involved in activities like kayaking, building their own terrariums, enjoying a day at the waterslides, and holding an end-of-summer barbecue. But they need a little cash infusion to make it all happen, and the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) has stepped up to help gather some funds.

“We are looking to raise $800 to help the youth enjoy the last few weeks of summer,” said Liz Harris, executive director of FVHCF. “Extracurricular activities are beneficial to the development and progress for the youth.”

She is hoping those who feel moved to support the Foundry’s EPI summer programs and make a positive impact on youth will reach out to the foundation.

“The program is regional and helps youth from Hope, Chilliwack, Mission and Abbotsford,” she said.

Contact FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or donate online at fvhcf.ca.

