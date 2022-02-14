Craig James, former clerk of the British Columbia legislature, leaves B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 26, 2022. Former Speaker of the legislature, Bill Barisoff is testifying at the trial of James, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of breach of trust by a public officer in relation to allegations that he used his position for personal gain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Craig James, former clerk of the British Columbia legislature, leaves B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 26, 2022. Former Speaker of the legislature, Bill Barisoff is testifying at the trial of James, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of breach of trust by a public officer in relation to allegations that he used his position for personal gain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Speaker of B.C. legislature doesn’t recall retirement payout documents: trial

Bill Barisoff told Craig James trial that he only saw some documents after investigation began

A former Speaker of British Columbia’s legislature says he doesn’t remember seeing many of the documents outlining retirement and financial benefits linked to a breach-of-trust trial.

Bill Barisoff told the B.C. Supreme Court trial of the former clerk of the legislature Craig James that he only saw some documents connected with benefits after the RCMP began investigating James, and when letters and memos were sent to him by the Crown.

James has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of breach of trust by a public officer in relation to allegations that he used his position for personal gain.

The trial heard testimony earlier that James told the deputy clerk that based on legal advice Barisoff had determined that James was eligible for the $258,000 retirement benefit.

James was escorted from the legislature in 2018 amid a police investigation into allegations involving the retirement benefit, travel expense claims and the purchase of a wood splitter and trailer with public funds.

Barisoff says he was not involved in approving James’s travel expenses, which would have been handled by a committee though he does not recall its name.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Spending a ‘marked departure’ from former B.C. legislature clerk’s duties, Crown says

BC legislature

Previous story
Two men wanted in killing of former Abbotsford gangster in Thailand
Next story
Langley shooting range listed as one of the top donors to ‘Freedom Convoy’

Just Posted

UFV’s Maddy Gobeil goes up for a bucket during the Cascades game against Victoria on Saturday (Feb. 12). (Photo by: APShutter.com)
UFV Cascades women’s basketball wins at UBC, Victoria

Canadians Gene Karl Lahrkamp and Matthew Leandre Ovide Dupre are wanted in relation to the killing of Jimi Sandhu, formerly of Abbotsford, in Thailand on Feb. 4.
Two men wanted in killing of former Abbotsford gangster in Thailand

A still from a video posted on Twitter by @BraydenSutton in which a man is seen punching an employee in the head in an aisle of the Garrison Crossing Save-On-Foods in Chilliwack on Jan. 26, 2022. (@BraydenSutton Twitter)
VIDEO: Violent assault at Chilliwack grocery store caught on video

Agassiz RCMP aided in an investigation in which three men were reportedly caught illegally harvesting maple burls from trees. The unique grain of the wood formation makes it a tempting prospect for illegal harvest.(Contributed Photo/Ryan Kehler)
Three men caught, charged after alleged illegal maple burls harvest in District of Kent