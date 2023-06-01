Carlos Leitao reacts to the Quebec Auditor General annual report at the National Assembly in Quebec City on Monday August 15, 2022. Former Quebec finance minister Leitao has been appointed to the Bank of Canada’s board of directors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

Carlos Leitao reacts to the Quebec Auditor General annual report at the National Assembly in Quebec City on Monday August 15, 2022. Former Quebec finance minister Leitao has been appointed to the Bank of Canada’s board of directors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

Former Quebec finance minister Leitão appointed to Bank of Canada

Former Quebec finance minister Carlos Leitão has been appointed to the Bank of Canada’s board of directors.

Leitão was Quebec’s finance minister between 2014 and 2018.

He represented the provincial riding of Robert-Baldwin in Québec’s National Assembly from 2014 until his retirement from politics in 2022.

Before entering politics, Leitão had a 30-year career in the Canadian banking and financial sector, including stints at the Royal Bank of Canada and Laurentian Bank Securities.

Leitão’s appointment was announced by federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday.

His term will last until Feb. 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Bank of Canada

