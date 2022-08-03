Former City of Abbotsford spokesperson announces council bid

Alex Mitchell enters race for one of eight city council seats

Alex Mitchell has announced that she will run for a seat on city council in the municipal election on Oct. 15.

A former public affairs officer for the City of Abbotsford is entering the race for a council seat in the municipal election in October.

Alex Mitchell said in a press release that her focus will be on “leading Abbotsford in the future” and “putting economic development at the forefront.”

“Abbotsford is a place of opportunity and it has shaped who I am today,” she said.

“But as our community grows, we need a new voice at the council table that can drive forward the investments in infrastructure, amenities, and services that will serve our community for the years ahead.

“It’s time for a leader with fresh perspectives, paired with tangible experience in local government, o represent the next generation at the council table.”

Mitchell has almost a decade of experience in public affairs and economic development, working to retain and attract new businesses and investment, mainly at city hall.

She has a master’s in business administration from Simon Fraser University and a bachelor of arts from the University of B.C.

She was a fellow in SFU Beedie School’s Social Innovation Lab (RADIUS) and a 2010 Weston Loran Scholar.

Mitchell currently serves in numerous community initiatives, including on the board of the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre, and operates a small business in the wine industry as a certified sommelier.

She said she wants to ensure that Abbotsford’s diverse voices are heard in local decision-making.

“I am committed to a business-friendly, livable and safer Abbotsford, and I know how to deliver on that change by bringing a common-sense approach to governance,” she said.

“Our community has been put through the ringer from the impacts of COVID-19 to the devastating effects of the floods last fall. Abbotsford is resilient, and just like our community, I’m choosing not to sit on the sidelines at a critical time for our city – I’m here and ready to serve.”

The municipal election takes place Saturday, Oct. 15. Those who have previously announced they will run for one of the eight council seats are incumbents Les Barkman and Dave Sidhu, as well as newcomers Bharathi Sandhu, Dao Tran, Tom Norton and Steve Pimm.

Mayor Henry Braun previously announced he will not seek re-election. So far, the only mayoral candidate to step forward is current councillor Ross Siemens.

