Former Cheam Chief June Quipp remembered as passionate leader

The Stó:lō Nation and Pilalt tribe are in mourning after the passing of their matriarch and leader Siōliya June Quipp, who died June 25. A memorial service was held June 28 and the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) sent out a news release July 4, saying Quipp will be remembered for her incredible energy and her deep commitment to her ancestral ways and the well-being of younger generations.

“June worked tirelessly to protect her people, especially children and their way of life deeply connected to fish, and a wealth creation economy centred around salmon,” the news release said. “She had a powerful way of teaching, drawing people in and making them stand strong for Indigenous rights. Thanks to her passion and commitment, she made connections from coast to coast, bringing support to her home community, Cheam, her territory, and the river.”

Quipp was the seventh of 20 children born to Edna and Albert Douglas, who instilled a strong work ethic in their daughter. She grew up to marry Fred Quipp, her loving husband of 57 years.

“Fish camp and Cheam beach were their favourite places to take their children, grandchildren and most recently great-grandchildren to pass on their teachings and way of life,” the UBCIC release said. “She was inspired by the beauty of seeing her children and their children follow in their parents’ footsteps of taking care of their people, especially those most in need.”

Quipp served as Chief of Cheam First Nation from 1997 to 2003. During that time, she led her people through the “War on the Water” with the federal government’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), asserting Cheam’s inherent right to fish.

Quipp’s father and late brother, Sam Douglas, were also former Cheam chiefs.

“Many of those present at June’s service attested to the strength of her convictions and how she brought the same out in everyone from youth to elders,” the UBCIC release said. “June carried the same drive as her beloved salmon, fighting an upstream battle to make it home to the place they carry in their DNA. With the Stó:lō hand drumming and traditional songs, including the Women’s Warrior Song, reverberating from June’s service, we are reminded that Siōliya’s work on this side has been carried out and that she will continue to guide us from the other side as the next generation picks up the torch.

“The UBCIC mourns with all who knew and loved Siōliya June Quipp, and we send our most heartfelt condolences to her family, community, nation, friends, and supporters from coast to coast.”

