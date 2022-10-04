A disciplinary hearing for a former B.C. practical nurse accused of financial exploitation has been scheduled for December 2022. (Credit: Pixabay)

A disciplinary hearing for a former B.C. practical nurse accused of financial exploitation has been scheduled for December 2022. (Credit: Pixabay)

Former B.C. nurse accused of $25,000 in financial exploitation

Disciplinary hearing for Mateaki Hammond to begin Dec. 8

A former B.C. practical nurse will face a 10-day disciplinary hearing in December over accusations that they exploited a woman out of $25,000.

The British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives accuses Mateaki Hammond of fostering a relationship with a woman known as “BB,” alienating her from her friends and family and then exploiting her out of thousands of dollars over a four-year period.

Between Aug. 1, 2014 and July 22, 2016, Hammond received six deposits or bank drafts from BB’s bank accounts, each ranging between $1,000 and $12,000, according to the college. Four came from BB’s line of credit, one came from her Visa account and one came from her chequing account, the college alleges. In total, they amounted to $25,000.

In October 2016, Hammond then attended BB’s bank with her to seek a $100,000 increase to BB’s line of credit, the college says. Finally, on June 29, 2017, the college says Hammond returned to BB’s bank with her, seeking to withdraw BB’s personal funds.

In each instance, the college says Hammond failed to properly regard BB’s best interests and contravened professional standards of ethical practice and conflict of interest.

The college says the alleged misconduct occurred while Hammond was a registrant with a predecessor college known as the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of B.C. Hammond, who goes by “Matty” according the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives’ online registry, hasn’t been allowed to practise since Jan. 1, 2019, when their license was cancelled.

The hearing is set to run from Dec. 8-9, Dec. 12-16 and Dec. 19-21, beginning at 10 a.m. each day.

READ ALSO: Police watchdog investigating in-custody death of young Williams Lake Indigenous man

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCrimePractical nurses

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission proposes to add six new ridings

Just Posted

Dave Reith has been named the executive director of the Abbotsford International Airshow Society. (Submitted)
Dave Reith named new Abbotsford International Airshow executive director

Jagvir Malhi, 19, was killed in a shooting on Nov. 12, 2018 in Abbotsford. The trial began Oct. 3 for Tyrel Nguyen, the man accused of killing him and Surrey man Randy Kang.
Trial underway for man accused of killing Jagvir Malhi of Abbotsford and Randy Kang of Surrey

Grass fires in the median on Highway 1 in Abbotsford west of Chilliwack on Oct. 3, 2022. (Jackie Marshall photo)
9 grass fires along Highway 1 in medians west of Chilliwack

The Ringo Starr show in Abbotsford has been cancelled.
Ringo Starr show in Abbotsford cancelled due to performer contracting COVID-19

Pop-up banner image