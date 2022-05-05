Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Police say a former Alberta teacher accused of recording at least 10 students changing their clothes at school has been charged with voyeurism and other offences. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Police say a former Alberta teacher accused of recording at least 10 students changing their clothes at school has been charged with voyeurism and other offences. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Former Alberta teacher charged after videos of students in change room found

James Neil Morrison taught at Assumption Junior/Senior High School in Cold Lake, Alta

Police say a former teacher accused of recording at least 10 students changing their clothes at a school in northeastern Alberta has been charged with voyeurism and other offences.

The province’s Internet Child Exploitation unit says in a release that James Neil Morrison has also been charged with making child pornography, theft of electronic data, and possession of child pornography.

The unit says the suspect, who is 34, taught at Assumption Junior/Senior High School in Cold Lake, Alta., within the Lakeland Catholic School Division.

The suspect was arrested in April 2021 after police received their first complaint about a student being filmed.

After further analysis of the suspect’s computer, the news release says police discovered videos dating back to 2013 of 10 students using the school’s change room.

Police say the students are shocked by the discovery of the videos and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Teacher who recorded students with pen camera is guilty of voyeurism: high court

Teacher voyeurism

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Face of Surrey RCMP taking run at Surrey South seat for BC Liberals
Next story
Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed outside B.C. BMO reach settlement with bank

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s Chelsea Hotner (left) and Hannah Boulanger were named to the GNAC all-conference first and second team respectively after strong seasons with the SFU softball program. (SFU photo)
Pair of Abbotsford softball talents earn all-conference nods with SFU

Fraser Health staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital pose with the new Vyntus Pulmonary Function Testing System. (Submitted/Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation)
New $70,000 pulmonary function machine installed at Abbotsford hospital thanks to TB Vets

Red Dress Day on Thursday (May 5) is being recognized in Abbotsford in front of the former courthouse adjacent to city hall. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Red Dress Day in Abbotsford honours missing and murdered Indigenous woman

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun accepts the Parks Excellence Award on Thursday (May 5) from BCRPA CEO Rebecca B Tunnacliffe (left) and president Donnie Rosa.
City of Abbotsford recognized for its design of fully accessible Grant Park