Former Abbotsford News offices and press hall demolished

28,000 square foot building had been home to news organization since 1977

Heavy machinery cleans up materials on the site of the former Abbotsford News, on March 2, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford News building on Gladys Avenue is now completely gone.

The building was the headquarters for The News since March 1977, but over the last few years was much more space than the company required.

The News relocated to an office space in La Galleria at Simon Avenue and Trethewey Street in September 2021, and the building was boarded up.

It has been going through the process of demolition for several months now, with office furniture donated to the Salvation Army. But the big, final stages took place on March 2. The demolition crew knocked it down during a rainfall in the afternoon, to help contain dust from the large project.

The building was 28,000-square-foot and saw The News through some of the biggest changes in the newspaper industry.

The site will soon be home to much-needed housing, with the project managed by Diverse Properties, an Abbotsford-based, integrated group of real estate development construction and financing companies.

Heavy machinery cleans up materials where the Abbotsford News used to sit, on March 3, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

The former Abbotsford News office just days before it was torn down to make way for housing. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Materials were being sorted on March 3, 2022 at the site of the former Abbotsford News office. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)