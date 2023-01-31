Snow fell on the Lower Mainland overnight on Tuesday (Jan. 31) with flurries expected to continue this morning. Pictured: Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack. /Jennifer Feinberg Photo

Flurries fall on Lower Mainland overnight with snow expected to continue

Delays expected on major routes as flurries could change to rain this afternoon

Snow hit the Lower Mainland overnight on Tuesday (Jan. 31) with conditions expected to impact roads.

According to Environment Canada, flurries are expected to continue this morning until noon in Metro Vancouver and possibly into the afternoon for the Fraser Valley, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or wet flurries. Snowfall amounts are expected to range from 2 to 4 cm throughout the region.

Drive BC urges motorists to expect delays and congestion on major routes in the Lower Mainland.

“Commuters should give themselves extra time this morning,” Drive BC tweeted.

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Weather

