Flood evacuation alert issued for Nicomen Island, North Nicomen, Taylor Road areas: FVRD

FVRD map of east Nicomen Island. The orange areas are under evacuation alert. FVRD map of north Nicomen. The orange areas are under evacuation alert. FVRD map of west Nicomen Island. The orange areas are under evacuation alert.

A flood evacuation alert has been issued for undiked areas of Nicomen Island, North Nicomen and Taylor Road areas in the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD).

FVRD issued the alert at 10 a.m., June 29, as the province has issued a high stream advisory for the areas due rising water levels.

High temperatures have resulted in rapid snowmelt, increasing overland flooding for low-lying and undiked areas. The Fraser River is close to 1.5 metres of the North Nicoment dike crest, which could potentially cause ground seepage and overland flooding.

The alert applies to 29 properties in the area.

Residents in the evacuation area are being told to prepare to evacuate should it be necessary; advance notice will be given, but that timeline can change quickly with conditions, according to the FVRD release.

Extreme caution should be taken near all watercourses, and the foresow must be avoided on the Harrison River and Fraser River, warns FVRD.

Preparing for an evacuation order includes:

Accounting for all family members and selecting a meeting area outside the evacuation area

Packing essential items like government ID, medication, valuable papers, essential items and pets

Preparing to transport disabled persons, or those with mobility issues

Planning to move livestock to safety

Gathering supplies, vet records, and containment needs of pets

Arranging transport and accomodation for household members

Waiting for an evacuation order unless there extenuating circumstances that require pre-planning

Monitoring credible news sources for information

If an evacuation order is issued, Emergency Support Services (ESS) will be activated to help with family reunification and direction to services providers and shelter.

BC FloodMission