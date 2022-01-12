Five charged with 62 offences following months-long investigation by Lower Mainland auto theft team

A months-long investigation by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) has resulted in 62 charges against five people. A Langley resident accounted for half. (file)

Five people, including a 39-year-old Langley man and two Surrey residents, have been charged with 62 offenses following an extensive investigation by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT).

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, IMPACT announced the five accused were arrested following an investigation that spanned several months, from July to December 2021.

“Our team worked very hard on this investigation and these charges are a culmination of all that effort,” said Insp. Rob Vermeulen, the Officer in Charge of IMPACT.

“We’d also like to thank both the Surrey RCMP and Langley RCMP who assisted us at various times throughout this file.”

Arthur Lawlor, a 39-year-old resident of Langley accounted for half of the alleged offenses.

Lawlor’s charges include 16 breach of release order counts, seven driving while prohibited counts, two theft of motor vehicle charges, two possession of stolen property (PSP) over $5,000 charges, one for attempted break and enter, one for possession of a break-in instrument, one count of theft, and one count of trafficking stolen property for a total of 31 charges.

Lawlor is currently in custody, and his next court date is set for Friday, Jan. 14.

READ ALSO: Chop shop busted

Graden Bramhill, a 29-year-old resident of Surrey has one theft of motor vehicle charge, and one PSP over $5,000, four breaches of release order charges, 18 charges in relation to fraud identity and forgery, totaling 24 charges.

Bramhill is out of custody and will appear next on Friday.

Julius Brohart, 25, of no fixed address (NFA) faces one theft of motor vehicle charge, one count of trafficking stolen property and one PSP over $5,000 charge. Brohart is out of custody, and his next court date is Jan 26.

Ross Drysdale, 28, NFA, is charged with one count of trafficking stolen property and one PSP over $5,000 charge.

Drysdale is out of custody, and his next court date is Jan 14.

Michael Pankratz, 42, from Surrey, is charged with two offences, PSP over $5,000 charge and driving while disqualified. He is out of custody and his next court date is Feb. 1.

IMPACT is made up of members from the RCMP, Vancouver Police, Delta Police, New Westminster Police, Transit Police and ICBC Special Investigations Unit.

Anyone with relevant information about auto crime is asked to contact their local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ ALSO: Attempted truck theft turns into crash, arrest in Langley City

LangleyRCMPstolen autos