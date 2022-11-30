First snowstorm causes delays and closures in Abbotsford

Abbotsford post-secondary schools open, all other public and private schools closed due to snow

A significant amount of snow has fallen in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

It’s a snow day for Abbotsford School District students and private school students, but that’s not the case for post-secondary pupils.

Both the University of the Fraser Valley and Columbia Bible College announced that they are proceeding with scheduled classes. UFV announced that all its campuses are open, except for Hope Centre.

UFV campuses are open today, Wed, Nov. 30. Classes are proceeding as scheduled under winter weather conditions. Crews are clearing parking lots & walkways. Students please see usual channels with faculty re: today's learning delivery method. Updates at https://t.co/bLssyAKkqR. — U of Fraser Valley (@goUFV) November 30, 2022

Happy snow day, #AbbySchools! ❄️✨ Due to the weather and road conditions, all schools and district buildings are CLOSED for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. #BCstorm

Employees designated as winter services personnel are expected to report to work. https://t.co/bj2Ri2T4Sc pic.twitter.com/VQVJLuKm14 — Abbotsford Schools (@AbbotsfordSD) November 30, 2022

The ASD always announces closures or delayed openings by 6:30 a.m. each morning and families are advised to check out their social media channels for confirmation.

Total snowfall overnight in Abbotsford was 13.4 centimetres as of Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has no further weather alerts posted for Abbotsford on Wednesday (Nov. 30).

Here's a look at the intersection of Bluejay Street and Maclure Road in west Abbotsford. pic.twitter.com/prelplVoz1 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 30, 2022

The agency says there is a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain Wednesday morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds with a high of -3.

The forecast for Thursday calls for a mix of sun and clouds, but Friday is showing some snow flurries during the day and into the evening.

Meanwhile, some flights at Abbotsford International Airport are running late but most are on time. There are no cancellations listed.

Friendly reminder that residents are responsible for clearing the snow from their driveways and the public sidewalks in front of their properties. ☃ Please do not plow snow from private properties onto the public roadways. — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) November 29, 2022

