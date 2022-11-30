A significant amount of snow has fallen in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

First snowstorm causes delays and closures in Abbotsford

Abbotsford post-secondary schools open, all other public and private schools closed due to snow

It’s a snow day for Abbotsford School District students and private school students, but that’s not the case for post-secondary pupils.

Both the University of the Fraser Valley and Columbia Bible College announced that they are proceeding with scheduled classes. UFV announced that all its campuses are open, except for Hope Centre.

The ASD always announces closures or delayed openings by 6:30 a.m. each morning and families are advised to check out their social media channels for confirmation.

Total snowfall overnight in Abbotsford was 13.4 centimetres as of Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has no further weather alerts posted for Abbotsford on Wednesday (Nov. 30).

The agency says there is a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain Wednesday morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds with a high of -3.

The forecast for Thursday calls for a mix of sun and clouds, but Friday is showing some snow flurries during the day and into the evening.

Meanwhile, some flights at Abbotsford International Airport are running late but most are on time. There are no cancellations listed.

