First-ever vegan festival coming to Central Community Park in Chilliwack

Vegan foodies will be celebrating ‘accessibility, compassion, and community-building’ on June 17

The Veganist is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a Vegan Foodie Festival in Central Community Park June 17, 2023. (The Veganist/Facebook)

Chilliwack’s first ever vegan festival is on June 17 in Central Community Park.

The Vegan Foodie Festival coincides with the one-year-anniversary of the opening of Chilliwack’s first vegan grocery store located in downtown Chilliwack.

“What started as a celebration of our one-year anniversary has become a celebration of accessibility, compassion, and community building in the Fraser Valley,” said The Veganist co-founder and event co-organizer Logan Bryan.

The vegan fest is aimed at exploring different facets of plant-based cuisine.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the community regardless of where they land on the veg spectrum. Here, there is something for everyone,” said organizers.

Iconic food trucks like Stormy’s, Veg Out, and Say Hello Sweets, along with vegan brands, businesses, and educational organizations will be at the veg foodie fest, which runs June 17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The speaker lineup, curated by Vancouver Vegan Resource founder Zoe Peled, features Sarien Slabbert [P.E.A.C.E. (People Ensuring Animal Care Exists)] speaking about Microsanctuaries & Veganic Gardening, Amy Soranno, Olivia Weber and Zoe Peled [Ban Fur Farms BC] speaking about Campaigning to Ban Fur Farms, and renowned registered dietician and Canadian author Vesanto Melina, speaking on plant powered protein.

The event is free, and organizers are asking folks to RSVP online, https://VeganFoodieFestival.eventbrite.com

